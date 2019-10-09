PP won't oppose McBride’s bid to suspend remedial action from Ipid report
Robert McBride, the watchdog body's head of the investigation, Matthews Sesoko, and six others filed an application on Wednesday to first suspend the remedial action before taking the report on judicial review.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector's office has told former Ipid head Robert McBride's attorney that they would not oppose an urgent application to suspend the enforcement of remedial action in a recent damning report.
McBride, the watchdog body's head of the investigation, Matthews Sesoko, and six others filed an application on Wednesday to first suspend the remedial action before taking the report on judicial review.
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane released a report last week which found an Ipid deputy director was irregularly appointed and the whistleblower was unfairly suspended.
In a letter penned to McBride's attorney, the Public Protector's head of legal services Alfred Mhlongo said it was normal practice for the office not to oppose interim orders suspending the enforcement of remedial action.
As such, he said they agreed to such order by consent between the parties.
In the second part of the matter, the applicants asked the court to declare the report and its remedial action invalid and set it aside.
Mhlongo said they were in the process of instructing an external legal team with respect to this aspect of the case.
Among the issues being considered was how to ensure the matter was heard on an expedited basis.
Popular in Local
-
Foreign nationals 'tired of these South Africans' as they look to leave SA
-
Agrizzi, Voster accused of 'wilfully' misleading Zondo commission
-
More troubles for Mkhwebane as she faces another legal battle
-
WhatsApp stokvels: How fraudsters use group chats to steal money
-
Warning issued for severe thunderstorms in north-eastern KZN, Gauteng
-
SAHRC: We want Etzebeth to play, we want Boks to win RWC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.