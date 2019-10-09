PP won't oppose McBride’s bid to suspend remedial action from Ipid report

Robert McBride, the watchdog body's head of the investigation, Matthews Sesoko, and six others filed an application on Wednesday to first suspend the remedial action before taking the report on judicial review.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector's office has told former Ipid head Robert McBride's attorney that they would not oppose an urgent application to suspend the enforcement of remedial action in a recent damning report.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane released a report last week which found an Ipid deputy director was irregularly appointed and the whistleblower was unfairly suspended.

In a letter penned to McBride's attorney, the Public Protector's head of legal services Alfred Mhlongo said it was normal practice for the office not to oppose interim orders suspending the enforcement of remedial action.

As such, he said they agreed to such order by consent between the parties.

In the second part of the matter, the applicants asked the court to declare the report and its remedial action invalid and set it aside.

Mhlongo said they were in the process of instructing an external legal team with respect to this aspect of the case.

Among the issues being considered was how to ensure the matter was heard on an expedited basis.