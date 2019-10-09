PE police hunting suspects after boy (5) shot in stomach
It is believed two men started shooting at a man in Helenvale on Sunday evening.
CAPE TOWN - Police in Port Elizabeth are still on the hunt for the perpetrators involved in the shooting of a five-year-old boy.
The young child, who wasn't far away from the man, was caught in the crossfire.
Both victims survived the shooting.
The police's Priscilla Naidu said: “It is alleged on Sunday, 6 October a 35-year-old man was sitting on Terblanche Street and a five-year-old boy was not far from him when two males approached and started shooting at the 35-year-old male. The adult male was shot in his hip and a stray bullet hit the child in his stomach.”
The suspects fled in a white Hyundai vehicle.
Two cases of attempted murder are under investigation.
