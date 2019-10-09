Parliament tables PSC report on suicide of official Lennox Garane
Garane killed himself in his office last year over the working conditions in the national legislature.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament on Wednesday decided to table a Public Service Commission (PSC) report on the factors that led to the suicide of parliamentary official Lennox Garane.
Garane killed himself in his office last year over the working conditions in the national legislature. The PSC had instituted an investigation into what led to his death and released a report in April, which was kept under wraps until Wednesday.
The PSC report came under discussion in the Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament.
The PSC had recommended that Parliament’s top officials' fitness to hold office be reassessed because of how Garane’s grievances were dealt with. The officials included acting secretary to parliament Baby Tyawa and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) secretary Modibedi Phindela.
But NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo said the view of Parliament’s executive authority was that the officials implicated could not be faulted on how they handled the matter.
“The feeling of the executive authority is that Ms Tyawa cannot be faulted in the manner she handled the grievances by Garane. The report of the PSC could not find fault on Advocate Phindela,” he said.
Masondo added that the broader issues of leadership and development and how Parliament intervened needed to be reinforced and strengthened.
