Paper on Eskom’s future to be tabled before Cabinet soon, says Ramaphosa

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said the paper setting out the roadmap for Eskom’s future would be tabled before Cabinet shortly.

[PICTURES]: President @CyrilRamaphosa chairs the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council in Tuynhuys, Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/K0U6YaeDxm — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) October 9, 2019

Ramaphosa appointed the 18-member council to advise him and government on developing and implementing economic policies that would spark inclusive growth. Its members will serve for three years with effect from the start of this month.

Ramaphosa said progress was being made on reforms aimed at kick-starting the economy, including the country’s visa regime, spectrum release policy, and the country’s energy policy.

“The paper detailing our approach towards Eskom will be tabled at Cabinet shortly. This is a very important exercise because it consolidates all the work by Eskom’s board, and the management, government departments and the various task teams advising government to turnaround our electricity entity and energy markets,” he said.

The Presidential Economic Advisory Council brought together top economists, academics and other experts from think tanks, as well as representatives from labour, the private sector, and broader society.

Ramaphosa thanked its 18 members for agreeing to serve and said he hoped they would come up with practical solutions to the complex and pressing challenges faced by the economy.