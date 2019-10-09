Nehawu wants action against those implicated in Health Market Inquiry report
The Health Market Inquiry Panel released its findings and recommendations report, following six years of investigation.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) on Wednesday wants the Competition Commission to act against those implicated in wrongdoing in the private health sector.
This after the Health Market Inquiry's final report alluded to collusion.
The report painted a picture of an unaccounted private sector, where consumers are subjected to rising costs, without evidence of improvement.
“The recommendations after the findings of the report are so lenient. We want to robustly engage the Competition Commission to strengthen such a recommendation so that those recommendations have a direct effect in terms of those who have acted wrongfully," said Nehawu's Zola Saphetha.
