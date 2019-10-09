View all in Latest
Nehawu wants action against those implicated in Health Market Inquiry report

The Health Market Inquiry Panel released its findings and recommendations report, following six years of investigation.

FILE: The Health Market Inquiry's final report alluded to collusion. Picture: Unsplash.com
FILE: The Health Market Inquiry's final report alluded to collusion. Picture: Unsplash.com
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) on Wednesday wants the Competition Commission to act against those implicated in wrongdoing in the private health sector.

This after the Health Market Inquiry's final report alluded to collusion.

The Health Market Inquiry Panel released its findings and recommendations report, following six years of investigation.

The report painted a picture of an unaccounted private sector, where consumers are subjected to rising costs, without evidence of improvement.

“The recommendations after the findings of the report are so lenient. We want to robustly engage the Competition Commission to strengthen such a recommendation so that those recommendations have a direct effect in terms of those who have acted wrongfully," said Nehawu's Zola Saphetha.

