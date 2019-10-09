Mvala replaces injured Zungu for Bafana match against Mali
Midfielder Bongani Zungu has been withdrawn from the squad due to injury and Highlands Park's Mothobi Mvala has been called up to replace him.
CAPE TOWN - Bafana Bafana team doctor Thulani Ngwenya gave an update on the injuries in camp ahead of the Nelson Mandela Challenge match against Mali in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
This comes after Bongani Zungu became the third player to be withdrawn from the squad due to injury after both goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and defender Thamsanqa Mkhize were replaced by Ricardo Goss of Bidvest Wits and Tshepo Rikhotso of Bloemfontein Celtic.
Highlands Park's Mothobi Mvala has been called up to replace of Zungu.
"As you remember from the last update, we spoke about Zungu - we've had him, we've assessed him, re-assessed him and we came to a determination that he can't continue with the camp because of the nature of his injury. So I've discussed with his team and he has been released and is flying to Paris tomorrow," said Ngwenya.
"The second one is Dean Furman, he has shown much improvement with his injury, so he's finishing his last course of treatment today - Thursday he should train. Percy Tau is here - we have assessed him [and] he will be training and we will be monitoring him, his injury is not that bad. Lebo Mothiba has a groin strain - we are treating him and he should be able to train under supervision.
"Other players I spoke about before were Eric Mathoho, Themba Zwane, Ronwen Williams and Bradley Grobler - they have minor injuries. We are monitoring them, however, they are training fully."
