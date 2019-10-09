TKO draw throws up mouth-watering clashes in opening round

Defending champions Baroka take on MTN8 winners SuperSport United, Highlands Park take on Black Leopards and Maritzburg United host Bidvest Wits.

JOHANNESBURG - The draw for the last 16 of the Telkom Knockout has been revealed.

Cape Town City are at home to Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns take on AmaZulu, Orlando Pirates are up against Stellenbosch FC, Golden Arrows take on Polokwane City while Chippa United host Bloemfontein Celtic.

Ahead of their game against Baroka, Clayton Daniels admitted they had a target on their backs due to their impressive start to the season.

They have already won the MTN8 title while in the Absa Premiership, they have not lost to the likes of Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs.

"If you want to be the best, you have to knock out everyone in your way," the defender said. "The determination and the confidence in the team is growing."

Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda said that the competition gave smaller clubs a chance to establish themselves in a quest to challenge the dominant sides.

"You first have to beat the best teams in the league for you to be called the bigger team," he said. "You cannot be playing smaller teams and say you want to be a bigger team. No, if you want to play smaller teams, you have to go back to division one."

Meanwhile, Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi admitted the club must target this competition to break their four-year trophy drought.

"A team like Kaizer Chiefs going so many years without a trophy… we just hope that we since we started on this good note we can keep the momentum to make sure we come out with a trophy or two. If we can win everything, that is fine."