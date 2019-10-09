More troubles for Mkhwebane as she faces another legal battle

The former head of IPID Robert Mcbride and seven others, have taken one of Busisiwe Mkhwebane's reports on review.

JOHANNESBURG - Yet another battlefront has been opened up against the Public Protector as the former head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Robert McBride and seven others, including the watchdog body's head of investigations Matthew Sesoko, take one of Busisiwe Mkhwebane's reports on review.

Mkhwebane released a report last week which found an Ipid deputy director was irregularly appointed and a whistleblower was unfairly suspended.

Two weeks ago, Sesoko told the state capture commission that he believed that the Public Protector's office has been weaponised.

Even before Mkhwebane officially released her report, McBride announced he would take what he termed the ‘’irrational report’’ on review.

The application filed on Tuesday has two parts - the first is an urgent application to have the report's remedial action suspended pending the finalisation of the review process and the second part asks the court to declare the report and its remedial action invalid and set it aside.

The applicants argue that Mkhwebane failed to make relevant considerations in reaching her findings and that she didn't disclose the evidence upon which she relied.

They further argue that the report is tainted with bias and ulterior motive.