More troubles for Mkhwebane as she faces another legal battle

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
Go

More troubles for Mkhwebane as she faces another legal battle

The former head of IPID Robert Mcbride and seven others, have taken one of Busisiwe Mkhwebane's reports on review.

FILE: Busisiwe Mkhwebane released a report last week which found an Ipid deputy director was irregularly appointed and a whistleblower was unfairly suspended. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: Busisiwe Mkhwebane released a report last week which found an Ipid deputy director was irregularly appointed and a whistleblower was unfairly suspended. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Yet another battlefront has been opened up against the Public Protector as the former head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Robert McBride and seven others, including the watchdog body's head of investigations Matthew Sesoko, take one of Busisiwe Mkhwebane's reports on review.

Mkhwebane released a report last week which found an Ipid deputy director was irregularly appointed and a whistleblower was unfairly suspended.

Two weeks ago, Sesoko told the state capture commission that he believed that the Public Protector's office has been weaponised.

Even before Mkhwebane officially released her report, McBride announced he would take what he termed the ‘’irrational report’’ on review.

The application filed on Tuesday has two parts - the first is an urgent application to have the report's remedial action suspended pending the finalisation of the review process and the second part asks the court to declare the report and its remedial action invalid and set it aside.

The applicants argue that Mkhwebane failed to make relevant considerations in reaching her findings and that she didn't disclose the evidence upon which she relied.

They further argue that the report is tainted with bias and ulterior motive.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA