Molestation case against a Moorreesburg pastor not yet ready, says NPA

The man, who is believed to be a well-known pastor in the area, was meant to appear in court at the start of this week.

FILE: According to the NPA, the docket was returned to the investigating officer to further probe the matter. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: According to the NPA, the docket was returned to the investigating officer to further probe the matter. Picture: Supplied.
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the case against a Moorreesburg man accused of molestation was not yet ready to be placed on the court roll.

The man, who is believed to be a well-known pastor in the area, was meant to appear in court at the start of this week.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl for the second time last week; the first incident was apparently reported to authorities in May.

According to the NPA, the docket was returned to the investigating officer to further probe the matter.

Venice Burgins, who spoke on behalf of the family, said the child's relatives were disappointed after a prosecutor at the Moorreesburg Magistrates Court informed them there was not enough evidence to proceed with the case as yet.

She said the family was devastated.

“The question from the family was couldn't you just enrol the matter and then postpone the matter for further investigation. At the end of the day, you can't wave away from the fact that there are emotions involved. You should've seen the crying. The families were hurt beyond explanation," she said.

Burgins added that the child's family felt the justice system was failing them.

