Mitchells Plain Hospital reopens improved emergency centre after fire
The hospital serves a population of 550,000 people from the broader Mitchell’s Plain and Philippi area.
CAPE TOWN - The Mitchells Plain District Hospital’s revamped emergency centre on Wednesday officially reopened after a fire gutted the centre in February last year.
Staff members temporarily provided emergency services in the hospital’s outpatient section, while repairs were underway.
The Western Cape Health Department’s Monique Johnstone said: “During the reconstruction of the emergency centre, changes were also made to improve the patient flow. The nurses’ station was moved closer to patient beds and all mental health patients will now go directly to the psychiatric ward for assessment and 72-hour observations. This decision allows more room to treat patients who require emergency care in the EC.
“The emergency centre boasts separate sections for adult and paediatric emergency care and consists of 4 adult resuscitation beds, 13 adult beds for major injuries, a nebuliser area, and 6 paediatric beds with 2 separate waiting areas for adults and young children. The EC has 10 doctors and 42 nurses on day and night duty shifts respectively.”
