Miley Cyrus hospitalised, says she's 'trying to heal'

The 26-year-old singer is currently in the hospital battling an unspecified illness.

LOS ANGELES - Miley Cyrus has been hospitalised, and although she hasn't specified what her illness is, she's hoping she'll be back on her feet before her scheduled appearance at the Gorillapalooza charity event over the weekend.

The 26-year-old singer is currently in the hospital battling an unspecified illness, and whilst it doesn't seem to be serious, she has taken to social media to pray for a "boost of bad a--" to help her get back to full health.

On her Instagram story, she wrote: "Trying to heal as quickly as I can to make it to Gorillapalooza w @TheEllenShow @PortiaDeRossi @BrunoMars this weekend!"

Gorillapalooza is a charity event set to take place at the Hollywood Palladium this weekend, where funds raised will go to The Ellen Fund, to support global conservation efforts for endangered species.

Cyrus's hospitalisation comes after an intense few weeks for the Malibu hitmaker, who has recently announced her split from her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth, as well as dating and breaking up with Kaitlynn Carter.

The star is now believed to be romancing Cody Simpson, who was featured in another one of her Instagram story posts from hospital, after he came to visit her.

Meanwhile, theSlide Away singer recently slammed critics who claim she's moving on too quickly from 29-year-old Hemsworth.

She wrote on social media last week: "I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it through from the beginning. I think that's why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they've watched me grow up.

"I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth, details and reality. People only 'know' what they see on the internet. [Men], they move on from one beautiful young woman to the next most times without consequence ... I am trying to just thrive and survive in a 'man's' world. If we can't beat them, join them."