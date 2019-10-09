Members of SA entertainment industry come out in support of Vatiswa Ndara

The veteran actress wrote an open letter directed to the Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the Independent Producers Organisation have come out in support of actress Vatiswa Ndara regarding the treatment of actors in the industry.

Ndara wrote an open letter directed to the Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa on Monday.

Some of the issues in her six-page letter state how actors are not protected by labour laws.

The organisation said channels and broadcasting companies contributed to the systemic challenges faced by productions houses.

Experts in the acting industry have been detailing their experiences following Ndara's letter.

Member of the organisation Kethiwe Ngcobo said channels were giving producers unworkable budgets.

“The broadcaster comes and says this is the rate and then you look at the discussions you had and what proposals you put in, you put in certain budgets. Then you go to controllers who say you can't have that much," she said.

Independent media specialist Gary Alfonso also added his comments: “Particularly when it comes to new productions being produced by new and emerging production kind of companies, I think within it lies perhaps some of the devil in the details," he said.

Mthethwa said he was aware of the problems facing the creative industry and was considering what action should be taken to deal with this.

Connie and Shona Ferguson, owners of Ferguson Films, have consulted with their lawyers regarding the matter.

Ndara has called the Fergusons slave masters and accused the production company of underpaying her among other exploitative practices.

UPDATE: #FergusonFilms has publicly responded to Vatiswa Ndara’s open letter to @NathiMthethwaSA



Key points



- Acknowledges R700k the actress wanted which they couldn’t meet

- Taking legal route regarding Keke Maphuti’s accusations pic.twitter.com/LCzXyDV2jP — Dr Maheya (@johny_theblessd) October 9, 2019

LISTEN: Minister Mthethwa acknowledges Ndara's letter