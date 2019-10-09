Mbappe ruled out of France's Euro qualifiers
Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, who has been struggling with a recurring thigh problem, has been replaced in the squad by Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Alassane Plea.
PARIS - France striker Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey through injury, the French football federation said on Tuesday.
Paris St Germain’s Mbappe, who has been struggling with a recurring thigh problem, has been replaced in the squad by Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Alassane Plea.
France travel to Iceland in Group H on Friday before hosting Turkey at the Stade de France on Monday.
The world champions are second in Group H on 15 points, behind Turkey by virtue of their defeat in Konya last June, while Iceland are third with 12 points after six matches.
Popular in Sport
-
ANALYSIS: World Cup reminds South Africans that sport is still divided
-
Angry Murray accuses Fognini after bitter Shanghai exit
-
Boks qualify for quarterfinals with runaway Canada victory
-
Springbok boss Erasmus hails hat-trick hero Reinach's 'X-factor'
-
WC ANC wants SA Rugby Union to withdraw Etzebeth from Springboks
-
Man Utd sinking fast as Solskjaer flounders
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.