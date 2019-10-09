View all in Latest
Mbappe ruled out of France's Euro qualifiers

Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, who has been struggling with a recurring thigh problem, has been replaced in the squad by Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Alassane Plea.

FILE: Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe. Picture: @PSG_English/Twitter.
52 minutes ago

PARIS - France striker Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey through injury, the French football federation said on Tuesday.

Paris St Germain’s Mbappe, who has been struggling with a recurring thigh problem, has been replaced in the squad by Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Alassane Plea.

France travel to Iceland in Group H on Friday before hosting Turkey at the Stade de France on Monday.

The world champions are second in Group H on 15 points, behind Turkey by virtue of their defeat in Konya last June, while Iceland are third with 12 points after six matches.

