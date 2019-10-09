Man wounded in 2013 De Doorns protests says it was deliberate

Nicolaas Madlulwa is one of many people who were wounded by police during protests at wine farms in De Doorns in 2013.

JOHANNESBURG - A man who was shot at by police during violent protests in the Western Cape said he believed it was deliberate.

Workers were demanding a pay hike from R69 to R150 a day when police opened fire on them.

Investigative unit Viewfinder has made documents available to Eyewitness News, which show that a report by the Public Protector's office and the Independent Police Directorate (Ipid)'s risk and ethics department pointed to a systemic failure to properly investigate cases.

Madlulwa was making his way out of an outside toilet and into his house when police opened fire on protesters.

He spoke in an upcoming documentary A killing in the Wine lands by Viewfinder; in it, Madlulwa details how he was shot in the eye.

“The officers started shooting at me, but I was not part of the protest. I felt like it was my last day. I didn’t feel myself, I thought I was dead. I thought I wasn’t going to see anymore, I was just going to be blind,” he said.

He said his life has never been the same since that day.

Ipid has admitted that some cases were rushed during the 2013/2014 financial year to meet monthly targets.

It’s unclear whether Madlulwa's case was one of several that were not properly investigated.

Six years on, and no arrests have been made in connection with his shooting.