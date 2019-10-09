Makhura expected to reshuffle Cabinet in compliance with ANC gender policy
The party’s spokesperson Dakota Legoete said on Wednesday that Gauteng Premier David Makhura would finally act after the ANC’s national executive committee decided that one male MEC should go.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura is expected to axe a male member of the executive council (MEC) on Friday in compliance with the African National Congress (ANC)'s gender policy.
The party’s spokesperson Dakota Legoete said on Wednesday that Makhura would finally act after the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) decided that one male MEC should go.
According to ANC policy, if there is a male premier in a province where the party governed, there should a 60% female MEC representation. Makhura had a 50:50 gender parity.
Legoete said the NEC was in consultation with Makhura on the decision.
“We are at the stage where the affected parties are being consulted and on Friday the premier will be announcing the Cabinet reshuffle that is related to compliance,” he said.
