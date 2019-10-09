Lawyer of Sebokeng pupil accused of killing schoolmate hopes for school return

The grade 9 pupil was arrested but has now been released into the care of his parents after the charges against him were provisionally withdrawn.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for the pupil accused of killing his schoolmate at a Sebokeng school said that he would now prepare for his exams.

The teenager allegedly stabbed the other boy with a pair of scissors at the Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School on Monday, in full view of other pupils.

The grade 9 pupil was arrested but has now been released into the care of his parents after the charges against him were provisionally withdrawn.

The lawyer for the 15-year-old boy accused of killing his schoolmate said his client had been severely affected by this week's events.

"He's dealing with it through his extended family and parents with their help. We are hoping that he will return to school, however, it is not in our hands. The Department of Education may decide to take further steps against him."

While the grade 9 pupil prepared for his exams, the Gauteng Education Department's Steve Mabona said it was unclear where the boy would write.

"In some cases, they will allow a child to write in the staff room and not in the classes if the child is on suspension."

At least three cases of stabbings at schools have been reported this week.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old girl was arrested for stabbing her classmate in Isiphingo, south of Durban.

A 16-year-old boy was also stabbed at a high school in Mossel Bay this week, allegedly by three fellow pupils.