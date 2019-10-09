Lawyer of Sebokeng pupil accused of killing schoolmate hopes for school return
The grade 9 pupil was arrested but has now been released into the care of his parents after the charges against him were provisionally withdrawn.
JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for the pupil accused of killing his schoolmate at a Sebokeng school said that he would now prepare for his exams.
The teenager allegedly stabbed the other boy with a pair of scissors at the Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School on Monday, in full view of other pupils.
The grade 9 pupil was arrested but has now been released into the care of his parents after the charges against him were provisionally withdrawn.
The lawyer for the 15-year-old boy accused of killing his schoolmate said his client had been severely affected by this week's events.
"He's dealing with it through his extended family and parents with their help. We are hoping that he will return to school, however, it is not in our hands. The Department of Education may decide to take further steps against him."
While the grade 9 pupil prepared for his exams, the Gauteng Education Department's Steve Mabona said it was unclear where the boy would write.
"In some cases, they will allow a child to write in the staff room and not in the classes if the child is on suspension."
At least three cases of stabbings at schools have been reported this week.
On Tuesday, a 15-year-old girl was arrested for stabbing her classmate in Isiphingo, south of Durban.
A 16-year-old boy was also stabbed at a high school in Mossel Bay this week, allegedly by three fellow pupils.
Popular in Local
-
Survé blames Gordhan after Sekunjalo's Cape Town offices raided
-
Foreign nationals 'tired of these South Africans' as they look to leave SA
-
Ranjeni Munusamy: Dhanajaya Naidoo an unreliable, untrustworthy witness
-
Agrizzi, Voster accused of 'wilfully' misleading Zondo commission
-
WhatsApp stokvels: How fraudsters use group chats to steal money
-
SAHRC: We want Etzebeth to play, we want Boks to win RWC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.