KZN pupil arrested in third school stabbing this week
Officers were called to the school on Tuesday after the two the girls got into a fight.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a pupil for allegedly stabbing her school mate in Isiphingo, South of Durban.
Officers were called to the high school on Tuesday after the two the girls got into a fight.
“It’s alleged that one of the pupils was stabbed and the child was taken to hospital for medical attention. Police have arrested a 15-year-old girl and she is going to be charged with attempted murder. She is expected to appear in court soon," said the police’s Jay Naicker.
This is the third stabbing to happen in a school this week.
A 16-year-old boy was also stabbed at a local high school in Mossel Bay in the Southern Cape on Tuesday. He was allegedly attacked by three fellow pupils.
Another boy was also killed in a Sebokeng school in the Vaal, allegedly by a schoolmate who was arrested and has now been released into the care of his parents.
Popular in Local
-
Dudu Myeni accused of playing games after missing court twice
-
More troubles for Mkhwebane as she faces another legal battle
-
‘We need to leave this country’: Foreign nationals in CT call on UN for help
-
State capture commission releases document issued to Jacob Zuma
-
WhatsApp stokvels: How fraudsters use group chats to steal money
-
Duduzane Zuma's testimony in a nutshell
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.