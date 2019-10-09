View all in Latest
KZN pupil arrested in third school stabbing this week

Officers were called to the school on Tuesday after the two the girls got into a fight.

FILE: This is the third stabbing to happen in a school this week. Picture: EWN.
FILE: This is the third stabbing to happen in a school this week. Picture: EWN.
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a pupil for allegedly stabbing her school mate in Isiphingo, South of Durban.

Officers were called to the high school on Tuesday after the two the girls got into a fight.

“It’s alleged that one of the pupils was stabbed and the child was taken to hospital for medical attention. Police have arrested a 15-year-old girl and she is going to be charged with attempted murder. She is expected to appear in court soon," said the police’s Jay Naicker.

This is the third stabbing to happen in a school this week.

A 16-year-old boy was also stabbed at a local high school in Mossel Bay in the Southern Cape on Tuesday. He was allegedly attacked by three fellow pupils.

Another boy was also killed in a Sebokeng school in the Vaal, allegedly by a schoolmate who was arrested and has now been released into the care of his parents.

