KZN Education Dept: Children shouldn’t come to school with weapons

On Tuesday, a grade nine pupil was stabbed by her schoolmate at the Reunion Secondary School in Isipingo, south of Durban.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department on Wednesday called on parents to play their role in ensuring that children did not go to school with dangerous weapons in their possession.

It’s understood the girls got into an argument when the other pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the chest. The victim was recovering in hospital.

The department’s spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said: “Without blaming parents we are saying we just work together and the department alone cannot win this battle [against violence in schools]. We are happy that the matter is being handled and the injured learner will recover very soon.”