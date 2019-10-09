Kanya Cekeshe's lawyers say insufficient evidence against him despite conviction

Cekeshe approached the Johannesburg Magistrates Court in an attempt to be released on bail pending an appeal.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for convicted Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe on Wednesday said there was insufficient evidence against their client despite his conviction.

Cekeshe approached the Johannesburg Magistrates Court in an attempt to be released on bail pending an appeal.

He was sentenced to eight years in jail, with three years suspended, in 2017 for malicious damage to property after he was found guilty of setting alight a police vehicle.

In his opening remarks, Cekeshe’s lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi told the court that the State was faced with two hurdles.

Ngcukaitobi said that during the trial, the prosecution failed to produce video evidence and on the still images no one could see movement of a person in the pictures. He wanted the court to release his client on bail while they were preparing for an appeal.

The State said it would oppose the bail application.

Courtroom 11 was packed to capacity with members of the public and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members, along with Correctional Services members.

Meanwhile, outside the court, dozens of EFF Student Command members demonstrated and called for the release of Cekeshe.