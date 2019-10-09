Kanya Cekeshe's lawyers say insufficient evidence against him despite conviction
Cekeshe approached the Johannesburg Magistrates Court in an attempt to be released on bail pending an appeal.
JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for convicted Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe on Wednesday said there was insufficient evidence against their client despite his conviction.
Cekeshe approached the Johannesburg Magistrates Court in an attempt to be released on bail pending an appeal.
He was sentenced to eight years in jail, with three years suspended, in 2017 for malicious damage to property after he was found guilty of setting alight a police vehicle.
In his opening remarks, Cekeshe’s lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi told the court that the State was faced with two hurdles.
Ngcukaitobi said that during the trial, the prosecution failed to produce video evidence and on the still images no one could see movement of a person in the pictures. He wanted the court to release his client on bail while they were preparing for an appeal.
The State said it would oppose the bail application.
Courtroom 11 was packed to capacity with members of the public and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members, along with Correctional Services members.
Meanwhile, outside the court, dozens of EFF Student Command members demonstrated and called for the release of Cekeshe.
Popular in Local
-
Durban man accused of hanging his 4 kids now facing rape charge
-
Why ex-Bosasa officials Agrizzi, Vorster won’t be cross-examined today
-
More troubles for Mkhwebane as she faces another legal battle
-
WhatsApp stokvels: How fraudsters use group chats to steal money
-
What the document regarding Zuma's state capture questions shows
-
SAHRC's Buang Jones barred from commenting on Etzebeth racism probe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.