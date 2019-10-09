Jennifer Aniston was 'bullied' by Harvey Weinstein over dress
The 50-year-old actress worked alongside the disgraced movie mogul on 2005's Derailed alongside Clive Owen.
LONDON - Jennifer Aniston has revealed she was bullied by Harvey Weinstein into wearing a dress from his then-wife Georgina's clothing line, Marchesa, for the premiere of 2005's Derailed but she ultimately refused.
The 50-year-old actress worked alongside the disgraced movie mogul on 2005's Derailed alongside Clive Owen.
Asked if he ever tried to bully her, she said: "He knew better. I remember, right when [his ex-wife] Georgina's clothing line Marchesa was starting. That's when he came to visit me in London while we were shooting. He'd be like, 'Ok, so I'd like you to wear one of these to the premiere.' And I went through the book, and at the time, it wasn't what it is today. It was not for me. He was like, 'You have to wear the dress.' That was my only bullying. And I was like, 'No, I will not wear the dress.'"
And questioned if he accepted that or not, she simply added: "Well, what was he going to do? Come over here and make me wear it?!"
The Morning Show star is sure that the Me Too movement - which has encouraged people to talk out about sexual harassment - has helped to permanently change the face of Hollywood but insists there's still space for improvement.
She added to Variety magazine: "Absolutely. I think there's still room for improvement, but I think that kind of behaviour is done. I think people have had the s**t scared out of them. It's also this big pendulum. Everybody has this new playbook and everybody's trying to figure out what the new rules are. But what's so wonderful about doing this show is that it is so unapologetically honest in terms of topics and the situations. It's basically showing all sides. It's showing how things are said behind closed doors during Me Too, that no one else has the balls to say in front of the world."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Members of SA entertainment industry come out in support of Vatiswa Ndara
-
Sony's PlayStation 5 launch set for late 2020
-
Miley Cyrus hospitalised, says she's 'trying to heal'
-
Jennifer Lopez closes Versace Milan show in that jungle dress
-
Hugh Jackman banned from daughter's class
-
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter split?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.