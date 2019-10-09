View all in Latest
Group shows support to family of raped Mamelodi girl

The Forum for Service Delivery said they would be in court when the suspect appears on Thursday.

FILE: Police found bloodstains on the accused's bedsheets when they arrested him. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
FILE: Police found bloodstains on the accused’s bedsheets when they arrested him. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Forum for Service Delivery said it was in Mamelodi to support the family of a six-year-old who was allegedly raped by a 26-year-old neighbour.

The forum’s president Mbahare Kekana said according to the mother, the man had offered to buy her a present, which she declined. It’s alleged that he was seen by other community members carrying the child on his shoulder hours later.

The mother said when the child came back, she told her that the neighbour had inserted something inside her then gave her some treats.

The mother said she found blood on her child’s underwear while inspecting her. Police also found bloodstains on the accused’s bedsheets when they arrested him.

Kekana said they would be in court when the suspect appears on Thursday.

“We are here to support the family to see what further assistance we can provide.”

