Gauteng hopes for rain to increase dam levels

JOHANNESBURG - While there’s hope that rain predicted for Thursday could bring much relief on dam levels, Gauteng residents have been urged to use water sparingly.

The Department of Water and Sanitation said dam levels in the Vaal River was much lower than they were this time last year.

Maintenance under way at the Lesotho Highlands Water Project tunnel system is also contributing to the shortages.

The City of Johannesburg announced on social media that no water transfers to the dam would be possible until 30 November due to maintenance.

Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “The Department of Water and Sanitation is aware of the reducing levels in the integrated Vaal River system, which includes the Vaal Dam.”

According to the Rand Water website, the Vaal Dam is 53% full.

🌼DONT water ur garden betwn 6am & 6pm

🚿 Shorten ur shower times

🛁 Take shallow baths

💦 Re-use water



Report non-compliance on 011 758 9650 #Savewater

Gauteng is not the only province faced with a possible water issue. The Western Cape’s dam levels were averaging in the 60s.

With the summer season approaching, the Western Cape Department of Environmental Affairs said the numerous regions continued to be severely affected by the ongoing drought, with the agricultural sector in these regions of particular concern.

