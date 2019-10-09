Gauteng hopes for rain to increase dam levels

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
Go

Gauteng hopes for rain to increase dam levels

The Department of Water and Sanitation said dam levels in the Vaal River was much lower than they were the same time last year.

FILE: Maintenance under way at the Lesotho Highlands Water Project tunnel system is also contributing to the shortages. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Maintenance under way at the Lesotho Highlands Water Project tunnel system is also contributing to the shortages. Picture: Supplied.
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - While there’s hope that rain predicted for Thursday could bring much relief on dam levels, Gauteng residents have been urged to use water sparingly.

The Department of Water and Sanitation said dam levels in the Vaal River was much lower than they were this time last year.

Maintenance under way at the Lesotho Highlands Water Project tunnel system is also contributing to the shortages.

The City of Johannesburg announced on social media that no water transfers to the dam would be possible until 30 November due to maintenance.

Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “The Department of Water and Sanitation is aware of the reducing levels in the integrated Vaal River system, which includes the Vaal Dam.”

According to the Rand Water website, the Vaal Dam is 53% full.

Gauteng is not the only province faced with a possible water issue. The Western Cape’s dam levels were averaging in the 60s.

With the summer season approaching, the Western Cape Department of Environmental Affairs said the numerous regions continued to be severely affected by the ongoing drought, with the agricultural sector in these regions of particular concern.

INTERACTIVE: Government or God? South Africa's Water Crisis

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA