FSCA confirms raid on Sekunjalo Holdings' CT offices

A report published by Independent Media, which is owned by Sekunjalo chairperson Iqbal Surve, stated the FSCA were there to probe allegations of irregular share trading against another of Survé's companies, Ayo Technology Solutions.

CAPE TOWN - The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has confirmed to EWN that it on Wednesday raided the Cape Town offices of Sekunjalo Holdings.

A report published by Independent Media, which is owned by Sekunjalo chairperson Iqbal Surve, stated the FSCA were there to probe allegations of irregular share trading against another of Survé's companies, Ayo Technology Solutions.

The online report also contained a video in which Surve was seen questioning the motives of the investigators.

"This is purely a fishing expedition on your part to get information that we have on Pravin Gordhan, on the president and on various ministers and various others and you are trying to get the information because my reporters are about to publish it this weekend," Surve is heard saying in the video.