FSCA confirms raid on Sekunjalo Holdings' CT offices
A report published by Independent Media, which is owned by Sekunjalo chairperson Iqbal Surve, stated the FSCA were there to probe allegations of irregular share trading against another of Survé's companies, Ayo Technology Solutions.
CAPE TOWN - The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has confirmed to EWN that it on Wednesday raided the Cape Town offices of Sekunjalo Holdings.
A report published by Independent Media, which is owned by Sekunjalo chairperson Iqbal Surve, stated the FSCA were there to probe allegations of irregular share trading against another of Survé's companies, Ayo Technology Solutions.
The online report also contained a video in which Surve was seen questioning the motives of the investigators.
"This is purely a fishing expedition on your part to get information that we have on Pravin Gordhan, on the president and on various ministers and various others and you are trying to get the information because my reporters are about to publish it this weekend," Surve is heard saying in the video.
Popular in Local
-
Durban man accused of hanging his 4 kids now facing rape charge
-
WhatsApp stokvels: How fraudsters use group chats to steal money
-
More troubles for Mkhwebane as she faces another legal battle
-
What the document regarding Zuma's state capture questions shows
-
SAHRC's Buang Jones barred from commenting on Etzebeth racism probe
-
Why ex-Bosasa officials Agrizzi, Vorster won’t be cross-examined today
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.