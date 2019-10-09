Foreign nationals 'tired of these South Africans' as they look to leave SA

Foreign nationals in Cape Town said they would not leave the UN Refugee Agency office until they got assistance to leave South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - Foreign nationals in Cape Town said they would not leave the UN Refugee Agency office until they got assistance to leave South Africa.

Citizens from the DRC, Burundi, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh have been sleeping outside the office, waiting to get concrete feedback from the agency.

They want to leave the country because of safety concerns and xenophobia.

Hundreds of people from all parts of the continent have gathered for a second day to occupy the offices of the UN Refugee Agency.

#LeavingSA Foreign nationals stayed over at the UN Refugee office last night with their children, and will continue to do so until they receive help from the agency. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/yYKAF04zRR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 9, 2019

Some were sitting on the floor, on blankets and cardboard, and parents were trying to put their babies to sleep in the noisy area.

Congolese Papy Sukami said that they have had enough of the culture of xenophobia.

"We are leaving. We are leaving your jobs, leaving your house, leaving your hospitals... we are leaving paradise."

One Burundian woman spent the night with her eight month baby wrapped up in a blue blanket between three women.

She said that foreign nationals were targeted and assaulted in public spaces and their children were victimised at schools.

"Sleeping here, I am struggling but at least they want to help us. We are tired of these South Africans... even our children don't have a future... we don't have a future."

The UN agency had yet to respond.