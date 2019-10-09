Foreign nationals 'tired of these South Africans' as they look to leave SA

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
Go

Foreign nationals 'tired of these South Africans' as they look to leave SA

Foreign nationals in Cape Town said they would not leave the UN Refugee Agency office until they got assistance to leave South Africa.

Foreign nationals wait at the UN Refugee Agency office in Cape Town for assistance in leaving South Africa on 9 October 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
Foreign nationals wait at the UN Refugee Agency office in Cape Town for assistance in leaving South Africa on 9 October 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
51 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Foreign nationals in Cape Town said they would not leave the UN Refugee Agency office until they got assistance to leave South Africa.

Citizens from the DRC, Burundi, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh have been sleeping outside the office, waiting to get concrete feedback from the agency.

They want to leave the country because of safety concerns and xenophobia.

Hundreds of people from all parts of the continent have gathered for a second day to occupy the offices of the UN Refugee Agency.

Some were sitting on the floor, on blankets and cardboard, and parents were trying to put their babies to sleep in the noisy area.

Congolese Papy Sukami said that they have had enough of the culture of xenophobia.

"We are leaving. We are leaving your jobs, leaving your house, leaving your hospitals... we are leaving paradise."

One Burundian woman spent the night with her eight month baby wrapped up in a blue blanket between three women.

She said that foreign nationals were targeted and assaulted in public spaces and their children were victimised at schools.

"Sleeping here, I am struggling but at least they want to help us. We are tired of these South Africans... even our children don't have a future... we don't have a future."

The UN agency had yet to respond.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA