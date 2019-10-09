Ferguson Films: Vatiswa Ndara’s allegations misguided & misleading

Ndara wrote an open letter this week pleading with Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa to intervene in the unfair treatment of actors.

JOHANNESBURG - Production company Ferguson Films on Wednesday hit back at veteran actress Vatiswa Ndara’s allegations of exploitation.

In a statement, the company said the allegations were misguided, misleading and sought to tarnish its reputation.

But, in a scathing response, Ferguson Films disputed her claims of poor remuneration, unfair treatment, and exploitation by the production house.

Connie and Shona Ferguson said they were in the same situation as actors, as they did not own the shows they produced and had no say in what happened post-delivery.

“As actors ourselves and producers we are aware of the challenges facing the entertainment industry. We support 100% a need for the industry to be regulated and for the Performance Protection Amendment Bill to be signed sooner rather than later.

“With that said, the allegations made by various actors do not reflect the true position of the industry and paints a false picture that may mislead the public,” the statement read.

Ferguson Films also claimed Ndara wanted to be paid R700,000 for a five-week project, but they made it clear to her

that they could not afford this.

“We attempted to negotiate with the actress and her agent in good faith and within the scope of the applicable production agreement, however, the agent subsequently recused himself from the negotiations. Thereafter we dealt with her manager.

“They made it very clear that Ms Ndara would not accept anything less than R700,000 for the five-week shoot. She absolutely had every right to decline our offer, which she did, and we, on the other hand, as we could not meet her financial demand due to contractual restraints, had every right to move on amicably, which we tried to do.”

The Fergusons said they had other business interests apart from their production company and did not owe anyone an explanation as to how they managed their finances and lifestyle.

“Shona and Connie Ferguson have other business interests apart from their production company and do not owe anyone an explanation as to how they manage their finances and lifestyle. The jab from Ms Ndara is petty, unnecessary and uncalled for.”