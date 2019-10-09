Ferguson Films: Vatiswa Ndara’s allegations misguided & misleading
Ndara wrote an open letter this week pleading with Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa to intervene in the unfair treatment of actors.
JOHANNESBURG - Production company Ferguson Films on Wednesday hit back at veteran actress Vatiswa Ndara’s allegations of exploitation.
In a statement, the company said the allegations were misguided, misleading and sought to tarnish its reputation.
Ndara wrote an open letter this week pleading with Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa to intervene in the unfair treatment of actors.
But, in a scathing response, Ferguson Films disputed her claims of poor remuneration, unfair treatment, and exploitation by the production house.
Connie and Shona Ferguson said they were in the same situation as actors, as they did not own the shows they produced and had no say in what happened post-delivery.
“As actors ourselves and producers we are aware of the challenges facing the entertainment industry. We support 100% a need for the industry to be regulated and for the Performance Protection Amendment Bill to be signed sooner rather than later.
“With that said, the allegations made by various actors do not reflect the true position of the industry and paints a false picture that may mislead the public,” the statement read.
Ferguson Films also claimed Ndara wanted to be paid R700,000 for a five-week project, but they made it clear to her
that they could not afford this.
OUR OFFICIAL STATEMENT: pic.twitter.com/ttUQ56WNBY— UNCLE SHO (@Shona_Ferguson) October 9, 2019
“We attempted to negotiate with the actress and her agent in good faith and within the scope of the applicable production agreement, however, the agent subsequently recused himself from the negotiations. Thereafter we dealt with her manager.
“They made it very clear that Ms Ndara would not accept anything less than R700,000 for the five-week shoot. She absolutely had every right to decline our offer, which she did, and we, on the other hand, as we could not meet her financial demand due to contractual restraints, had every right to move on amicably, which we tried to do.”
The Fergusons said they had other business interests apart from their production company and did not owe anyone an explanation as to how they managed their finances and lifestyle.
“Shona and Connie Ferguson have other business interests apart from their production company and do not owe anyone an explanation as to how they manage their finances and lifestyle. The jab from Ms Ndara is petty, unnecessary and uncalled for.”
Popular in Local
-
Agrizzi, Voster accused of 'willfully' misleading Zondo commission
-
FSCA confirms raid on Sekunjalo Holdings' CT offices
-
WhatsApp stokvels: How fraudsters use group chats to steal money
-
More troubles for Mkhwebane as she faces another legal battle
-
Zuma to know Friday if bid to dismiss corruption case successful
-
Durban man accused of hanging his 4 kids now facing rape charge
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.