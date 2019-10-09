Ex-Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi returns to state capture inquiry today
The Commission granted former Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford leave to cross-examine Agrizzi and former Bosasa employee Frans Vorster.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Chief Operations Officer of Bosasa and the star witness at the state capture commission Angelo Agrizzi will for the first time since his explosive testimony in January return to the stand on Wednesday.
The commission's chairperson Raymond Zondo announced this week that he has granted former Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford leave to cross-examine Agrizzi and another former Bosasa employee Frans Vorster.
Agrizzi, whose bombshells are still reverberating throughout the country's body politics and public discourse, will be quizzed about his testimony.
During his dramatic appearance at the commission, he testified that Wakeford was complicit in bribery and corruption at the company, which allegedly scored government contracts which were characterised by improper conduct.
Agrizzi also stated under oath that Wakeford received a R100,000 monthly fee from Bosasa to "resolve its Sars issues".
But the former CEO of the state-owned arms procurement agency Armscor has labelled Agrizzi and Vorster as liars.
Wakeford raised his pivotal involvement in the commission that investigated the collapse of the rand in 2002 as the testimony of his above-reproach leadership.
He has, however, confirmed that he worked as a consultant for Bosasa, now known as African Global Group, for eight years, during which time he said he avoided conflict of interest by disclosing the relationship.
Should Wakeford succeed in poking holes in Agrizzi's treasure trove of evidence, it is likely to open a gateway for even more applications for his cross-examination by those he alleged were at the receiving end of the Bosasa largess.
