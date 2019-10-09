Duduzane Zuma's testimony in a nutshell

Duduzane Zuma spent the past two days presenting several versions of events that dispute the evidence earlier submitted to the state capture commission.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane has appealed to South Africans not to cast aspersions towards his character, saying perceptions that he was corrupt were unfounded and untrue.

To support this, he spent the past two days presenting several versions of events that disputed the evidence submitted to the state capture commission by former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas, former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana and former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen.

The three had respectively told the commission that Zuma was present during dodgy meetings held at the Gupta residence in Saxonwold.

WATCH: Duduzane Zuma admits Public Protector’s office tried to contact him

In his last cross-examination, before he got off the stand at the state capture commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo tried to puzzle out just what transpired in Zuma’s meeting with Jonas.

He took Zuma back to the “scene of the crime” as he put it when he appeared for the first time on Monday.

Zondo wanted more details about the meeting Zuma said he held to diffuse tensions between Jonas and his uncle Fana Hlongwane.

As part of an attempt to clean up his image, Zuma also used the question session with his attorney Piet Louw to plead his innocence, saying he never stole from the people of South Africa.

He further revealed that he will be taking legal action against the police over what he said was a wrongful arrest over the Jonas allegations in 2018.