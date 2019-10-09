View all in Latest
Dudu Myeni accused of playing games after missing court twice

Myeni missed court Pretoria on Tuesday where an application was meant to be heard to have her declared a delinquent director.

FILE: Dudu Myeni claimed to not have money to travel to Pretoria to attend her court case. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Dudu Myeni claimed to not have money to travel to Pretoria to attend her court case. Picture: EWN.
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni is being accused of playing games for claiming she does not have money to attend a court case against her and pay for legal fees.

Myeni missed court for the second time in Pretoria on Tuesday where an application was scheduled to be heard to have her declared a delinquent director.

She claimed she had no money to travel from KwaZulu-Natal.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots Association took Myeni to court, accusing her of pushing for dodgy deals at the broke airline, which contributed to its financial problems.

Court documents show Myeni is a director in at least four companies, including her position of chairperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

But she claimed to not have money to travel to Pretoria to attend her court case.

Outa's Wayne Duvenage accused Myeni of being disingenuous.

“Justice delayed is justice denied in this case. It is years in the making and I think we can clearly see that there are games being played here," he added.

On Tuesday, Myeni's unofficial lawyer Daniel Mantsha told the court the former SAA board chair didn't organise legal representation because she thought the airline would arrange a lawyer for her, given that it's her role as the company's board chair that is being questioned.

The court has postponed the matter to Thursday to give her a chance to raise money to travel to Pretoria.

