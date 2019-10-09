Dudu Myeni accused of playing games after missing court twice
Myeni missed court Pretoria on Tuesday where an application was meant to be heard to have her declared a delinquent director.
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni is being accused of playing games for claiming she does not have money to attend a court case against her and pay for legal fees.
Myeni missed court for the second time in Pretoria on Tuesday where an application was scheduled to be heard to have her declared a delinquent director.
She claimed she had no money to travel from KwaZulu-Natal.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots Association took Myeni to court, accusing her of pushing for dodgy deals at the broke airline, which contributed to its financial problems.
Court documents show Myeni is a director in at least four companies, including her position of chairperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.
But she claimed to not have money to travel to Pretoria to attend her court case.
Outa's Wayne Duvenage accused Myeni of being disingenuous.
“Justice delayed is justice denied in this case. It is years in the making and I think we can clearly see that there are games being played here," he added.
On Tuesday, Myeni's unofficial lawyer Daniel Mantsha told the court the former SAA board chair didn't organise legal representation because she thought the airline would arrange a lawyer for her, given that it's her role as the company's board chair that is being questioned.
The court has postponed the matter to Thursday to give her a chance to raise money to travel to Pretoria.
Popular in Local
-
WhatsApp stokvels: How fraudsters use group chats to steal money
-
SAHRC denies favouring black people when handling cases
-
More troubles for Mkhwebane as she faces another legal battle
-
Duduzane Zuma to take legal steps for arrest at OR Tambo International Aiport
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 8 October 2019
-
DA, FF Plus accuse SAHRC of having double standards, bias against white people
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.