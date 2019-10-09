Deputy PP calls for return of quality control mechanisms at the institution
Kevin Malunga's term of office will come to end in December 2019. Parliament is in the process of finding his successor.
JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga said on Tuesday he was taken aback by the court rulings against the office and called for quality assurance mechanisms to be brought back at the Chapter Nine institution.
Malunga has been serving in this position since December 2012 - first under Thuli Madonsela and now under Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
The Public Protector’s office has been in the spotlight, particularly in the past year, because of some high-profile cases that Mkhwebane has dealt with or lost.
Malunga said when Mkhwebane arrived, she made some changes to the system.
“The input that was coming from the think tank process, which involves people coming from all over the provinces, all over the branches, putting reports on a big screen at head office and scrutinising them line by line was not being effective because people were not bringing useful inputs, yet they've travelled, they're sleeping two nights in Pretoria hotels and so forth.
"The idea was let's have something called task team. And the task team then became an administrative process which said where are the reports. It wasn't dealing with things such as the content," he said.
Several people have thrown their names in the hat to replace him.
They include the former head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Robert McBride, former ANC MP Loyiso Mpumlwana and the legal head of the Human Rights Commission Buang Jones.
While not advocates, the likes of McBride can still be considered for the position based on their experience and specialised knowledge in the administration of justice.
Members of the public and organisations will now have a chance comment on the suitability of candidates by no later than 16 October.
Full list of candidates:
Adv Hendry Pietersen
Mr Sammy Tlhapi
Mr Graehymme Jesus Williams
Mr Phumzile Hubert Songo
Mr Douglas Dumisani Soci
Mr Victor Mavhidula
Ms Hilda Harriet Seapei Mekwa
Mr Daniel Aubrey Dibetso-Prince
Mr Moshoeshoe Jeffrey Toba
Mr Johannes Collen Weapond
Adv Kholeka Gcaleka
Ms Olwethu Majola-Kinyunyu
Mr Buang Jones
Mr Robert John McBride
Adv Indhera Goberdhan
Adv Zarina Kellerman
Adv Sonwabile Mancotywa
Adv. Shadrack Nkuna
Adv Noxolo Mbangeni
Adv Loyiso Mpumlwana
Adv Dinkie Portia Dube
Adv Leanne Govindsamy
Mr Nkopane Josias Motshele
Adv Shadrack Tebeile
Ms Nobukhosi Thuli Mbatha
Adv Fezeka Magano
Adv Lwazi Pumelela Kubukeli
Adv Puleng Matshelo
