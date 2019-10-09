Deputy PP calls for return of quality control mechanisms at the institution

Kevin Malunga's term of office will come to end in December 2019. Parliament is in the process of finding his successor.

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga said on Tuesday he was taken aback by the court rulings against the office and called for quality assurance mechanisms to be brought back at the Chapter Nine institution.

Malunga has been serving in this position since December 2012 - first under Thuli Madonsela and now under Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The Public Protector’s office has been in the spotlight, particularly in the past year, because of some high-profile cases that Mkhwebane has dealt with or lost.

Malunga said when Mkhwebane arrived, she made some changes to the system.

“The input that was coming from the think tank process, which involves people coming from all over the provinces, all over the branches, putting reports on a big screen at head office and scrutinising them line by line was not being effective because people were not bringing useful inputs, yet they've travelled, they're sleeping two nights in Pretoria hotels and so forth.

"The idea was let's have something called task team. And the task team then became an administrative process which said where are the reports. It wasn't dealing with things such as the content," he said.

His term of office will come to end on 9 December 2019 and Parliament is in the process of finding his successor.

Several people have thrown their names in the hat to replace him.

They include the former head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Robert McBride, former ANC MP Loyiso Mpumlwana and the legal head of the Human Rights Commission Buang Jones.

While not advocates, the likes of McBride can still be considered for the position based on their experience and specialised knowledge in the administration of justice.

Members of the public and organisations will now have a chance comment on the suitability of candidates by no later than 16 October.

Full list of candidates:

Adv Hendry Pietersen

Mr Sammy Tlhapi

Mr Graehymme Jesus Williams

Mr Phumzile Hubert Songo

Mr Douglas Dumisani Soci

Mr Victor Mavhidula

Ms Hilda Harriet Seapei Mekwa

Mr Daniel Aubrey Dibetso-Prince

Mr Moshoeshoe Jeffrey Toba

Mr Johannes Collen Weapond

Adv Kholeka Gcaleka

Ms Olwethu Majola-Kinyunyu

Mr Buang Jones

Mr Robert John McBride

Adv Indhera Goberdhan

Adv Zarina Kellerman

Adv Sonwabile Mancotywa

Adv. Shadrack Nkuna

Adv Noxolo Mbangeni

Adv Loyiso Mpumlwana

Adv Dinkie Portia Dube

Adv Leanne Govindsamy

Mr Nkopane Josias Motshele

Adv Shadrack Tebeile

Ms Nobukhosi Thuli Mbatha

Adv Fezeka Magano

Adv Lwazi Pumelela Kubukeli

Adv Puleng Matshelo