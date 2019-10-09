CT cancer patient walking to NC to raise awareness
The initiative was also rolled out to draw attention to cancer patients seeking financial support on the online crowdfunding platform, Backabuddy.
CAPE TOWN - A stage 4 Kraaifontein cancer patient is hitchhiking to the Northern Cape to raise awareness around the disease.
Michael Wynne (53) left Scottsville, taking on the more than 1,400 kilometre-long journey to the town of Kenhardt and back to Cape Town.
Wynne chose the town as a destination as it's his wife's place of birth.
Wynne himself is fighting colon and prostate cancer and is set to undergo surgery later this month.
"I walked from Kraaifontein to about 20km outside of Malmesbury. I then got a lift into the town. The people that gave me lifts, I tell my story to them."
