Chance the Rapper has 'close connections' with Barack Obama

LONDON - Chance the Rapper has Barack Obama's phone number.

The Cocoa Butter Kisses hitmaker has revealed he has close connections with the former US President Barack Obama as well as music royalty Jay-Z and joked they were quite similar to contact - both speaking through their assistants and private phone numbers.

Speaking to James Corden in an instalment of Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show, he shared: "I don't have his number, but I have a number for him. I have a person I could call that will say, 'OK, I'll have him call you.' It's the same way with Jay-Z. Jay-Z and Barack Obama are very similar. Both of them have an assistant that you have to call, and then you get a call from a private number, and it's either Jay-Z or Barack Obama on the phone. I never know which one is calling when I get that call back number."

And the 26-year-old rapper is also close to Kanye West too.

Corden revealed: "I hosted a thing in New York once, and he was there, and he said, 'Gimme your number, man,' we were backstage. He said, 'We're having a party later at a studio in New York, do you want to come?' And I was like, 'Yeah!' But then, he sent me a text at 3 am saying, 'We'll be getting there in about an hour.' I was like, 'What do I do? Do I get dressed and go out at 4 am?'"

To which Chance replied: "I've been in that same kind of place. Kanye's the kind of dude where, like, you'll meet up with him to do one thing, and then he'll be like, 'Oh! I gotta go to Milan right now, let's get on this jet.' And you gotta make a decision right there. Like, 'Am I about to follow Kanye to Milan or go to this date that I have planned?'"

