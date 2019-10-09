Case against Sebokeng pupil accused of murder provisionally withdrawn

He was accused of stabbing his classmate with a pair of scissors on Monday at the Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School.

JOHANNESBURG - The State has provisionally withdrawn the case against a 15-year-old boy accused of killing his classmate in Sebokeng.

The teenager made a brief appearance in the Sebokeng Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The boy's case was heard in camera because he's a minor.