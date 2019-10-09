Canada lock Larsen apologises to Boks for red card

Canada lock Josh Larsen visited the South African changing room after the match to offer his apology and wish the Boks well for the rest of the tournament.

CAPE TOWN - Canada lock Josh Larsen has apologised to the Springboks for the tackle saw him sent off in their Rugby World Cup match on Tuesday.

The Springboks were already well on their way to their 66-7 bonus-point win over Canada when Larsen shoulder charged Thomas du Toit in the first half of the match and was sent off.

Larsen visited the South African changing room after the match to offer his apology and wish the Boks well for the rest of the tournament.

"I just want to come in and apologise for my red card tonight," Larsen told the South African squad. "I’m pretty gutted about it," said the 25-year-old.

"I just wanted to come in and apologise to you guys, face-to-face, and I just want to wish you all the best for the rest of the tournament."

Following his red card, @RugbyCanada forward Josh Larsen visited the @Springboks changing room to apologize to Thomas du Toit after the game.



This is what rugby is all about.pic.twitter.com/IodogVYNUS — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 9, 2019

The Springbok players accepted Larsen's apology to applause and shouts of "Give that man a beer" which skipper Siya Kolisi promptly did.

The win saw South Africa secure their berth in the quarterfinals of the tournament.