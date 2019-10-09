View all in Latest
Canada lock Larsen apologises to Boks for red card

Canada lock Josh Larsen visited the South African changing room after the match to offer his apology and wish the Boks well for the rest of the tournament.

A screengrab of Canada lock Josh Larsen apologising to the Springboks for his tackle on Thomas du Toit during their Rugby World Cup match on 8 October 2019 in Kobe, Japan.
A screengrab of Canada lock Josh Larsen apologising to the Springboks for his tackle on Thomas du Toit during their Rugby World Cup match on 8 October 2019 in Kobe, Japan.
37 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Canada lock Josh Larsen has apologised to the Springboks for the tackle saw him sent off in their Rugby World Cup match on Tuesday.

The Springboks were already well on their way to their 66-7 bonus-point win over Canada when Larsen shoulder charged Thomas du Toit in the first half of the match and was sent off.

Larsen visited the South African changing room after the match to offer his apology and wish the Boks well for the rest of the tournament.

"I just want to come in and apologise for my red card tonight," Larsen told the South African squad. "I’m pretty gutted about it," said the 25-year-old.

"I just wanted to come in and apologise to you guys, face-to-face, and I just want to wish you all the best for the rest of the tournament."

The Springbok players accepted Larsen's apology to applause and shouts of "Give that man a beer" which skipper Siya Kolisi promptly did.

The win saw South Africa secure their berth in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

