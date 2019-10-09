View all in Latest
Ashwell Prince: We have a lot of good cricketers in the country

Cobras opened the CSA 4 Day Domestic Series season with 11 runs defeat to the Lions at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.

FILE: Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince believes domestic cricket has so much young exciting talent.

Cobras opened the CSA 4 Day Domestic Series season with 11 runs defeat to the Lions at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.

Prince believes the country is rich with young talent.

''If you work in the system as we do you know all the exciting young talent at the Cobras and also around the country, I see and I read all the comments flying around on social media. People making a lot of comments without knowing anybody in the game, that is where our cricket is at the moment," said Prince.

"I watch a bit of Mzansi Super League and these types of things on television these days and they think they know all the players, there are a lot of good cricketers in the country. We happen to have a few here, we made mention of Zubayr Hamza who's with the Proteas Test squad at the moment, Dane Piedt, Janneman Malan who made his T20 debut last year, George [Linde] who was on tour with the Proteas as well. So I firmly believe one or two will be coming through in a couple of years."

