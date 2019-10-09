Agrizzi, Voster accused of 'willingfully' misleading Zondo commission

Although former Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford was meant to cross-examine Agrizzi and Voster on Wednesday proceedings were postponed on their request over lack of access to supplementary evidence.

JOHANNESBURG - Attorneys representing former Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford have accused former Bosasa bosses Angelo Agrizzi and Frans Voster of willfully misleading the state capture commission.

The pair accused Wakeford of corruption when they lifted the veil on the misdeeds of the company with government officials.

Although Wakeford was meant to cross-examine Agrizzi and Voster on Wednesday, proceedings were postponed on their request over lack of access to supplementary evidence.

Advocate Reg Willis, who appeared at the commission on behalf of Kevin Wakeford, said that although they had conceded to the request for a postponement, Agrizzi and Voster misrepresented the facts.

He was dissatisfied with how his client’s application to cross-examine the two was handled, given the grave impact their evidence has had on Wakeford’s life.

“Mr Wakeford has declined all opportunities to respond to the media in good faith and in accordance with your own comments in this commission. He has had to forego employment opportunities. You would have read in his affidavit that his employment tenure came to an end in April. He’s also had to experience a continual fleshing out of new facts and new information in the affidavits that have come before this commission.”

Willis further explained that the affidavit provided by Agrizzi and Voster in the motivation of the postponement ignored the historic issues of the matter.

Wakeford applied to the commission in February to cross-examine Agrizzi and Voster despite the amount of time that had passed but his accusers were still not prepared to back-up their version of events as made to the inquiry.

Commission chairperson Raymond Zondo said a new date would be set for the cross-examination.