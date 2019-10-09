6 people arrested by CT bus enforcement unit since September launch
In uniform and plainclothes, they wanted to catch criminals before they pounced on commuters.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's newly established bus enforcement unit hasn't wasted any time, arresting six people in recent weeks.
The unit was launched in September.
Unit officers carried out hundreds of searches on buses. In uniform and plainclothes, they wanted to catch criminals before they pounced on commuters.
#BusUnit The newly established Bus Enforcement Unit in Mitchell’s Plain this morning. KP pic.twitter.com/UXrl2pu8xD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 9, 2019
On Tuesday alone, police checked 500 buses. Some of the hotspots included Philippi, Samora Machel, Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain.
Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: “It’s not uniformed, but undercover officers as well. So, you as a criminal don’t know if there is someone on the bus who is going to stop and search you and is going to arrest you if they need to.”
One passenger said they were glad and felt much safer: “As you know the festive season is coming up and that’s the time when the robberies happen.”
