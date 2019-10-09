59 nominations received for WC Children's Commissioner position

These include Artscape's Marlene le Roux, crime activist Lucinda Evans and Patrick Solomons from child's rights organisation Molo Songololo.

CAPE TOWN - More than 50 names have been received for the position of Western Cape Children's Commissioner.

The list includes professionals in both the legal and civil sectors.

Once finalised, a shortlist will be given to Premier Alan Winde.

The Western Cape Legislature's standing committee on the premier received 59 nominations from the public for the position of Children's Commissioner.

These include Artscape's Marlene le Roux, crime activist Lucinda Evans and Patrick Solomons from child's rights organisation Molo Songololo.

"The time frame we're in at the moment, as prescribed by legislative framework, we're giving people two weeks to object to any of the names on the list."

Committee chairperson Gillion Bosman said that candidates who were nominated had a wealth of experience.

He said that they were spoilt for choice and had promised to select a candidate best suited for the job.