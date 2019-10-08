Zondo rejects reports that Jacob Zuma received questions
The article purported that former President Jacob Zuma had been furnished with 80 questions contained in an 11-page document prior to his next appearance at the commission.
JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of the state capture commission Raymond Zondo has slammed dishonest reports in the media about the work of the inquiry.
At the start of Tuesday’s proceedings, the deputy chief justice rubbished a Business Day report that was published last Friday.
But Zondo said this was not true as the commission’s evidence leader Paul Pretorius had, in agreement with Zuma’s lawyers, sent them areas of interest which his questions would be based on.
As a result of the incorrect report, Zondo said he would release the document sent to Zuma to the public.
“Subsequent to me being aware of the article in Business Day, I asked Mr Pretorius to give me the document that he had sent to counsel for Mr Zuma. Before that, he told me there were no questions that he had sent.”
Meanwhile, Zuma’s son Duduzane is continuing with his testimony regarding claims that he was a fixer for the infamous Gupta family.
WATCH LIVE: Duduzane Zuma back at Zondo commission for second day
