Zondo reassures Duduzane Zuma commission won’t prejudice him
The son of former President Jacob Zuma had expressed concern during his appearance at the inquiry over how his evidence would be handled.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday reassured Duduzane Zuma of the state capture commission's fairness, saying they were only in pursuit of the truth.
Zuma was questioned about the infamous meeting held at the Gupta residence in 2015 where former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas claimed he was offered a bribe to take up the position of Finance Minister among other startling accusations.
After two days of cross-examination and testimony by Duduzane, which mostly rebuffed the accusations made against him, Zondo moved to ease his concerns.
Duduzane complained that because he was not interviewed by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela during her state capture investigation, he may be prejudiced by the commission.
However, Zondo dealt with the complaint: “We are looking at everything. We don’t have a version we want to be proved, we just want the truth and wherever we might get the evidence.”
Duduzane also used his appearance at the commission to distance himself from perceptions that he was corrupt and had siphoned hundreds of billions out of the country.
He said all that he sought to do was facilitate meetings between various high-profile individuals in the country for different interests which were all above board.
WATCH: Duduzane Zuma admits Public Protector’s office tried to contact him
