WSU suspends 2 SRC members for allegedly slaughtering a cow on campus
JOHANNESBURG - The Walter Sisulu University on Tuesday suspended two members of the student representative council (SRC) for allegedly slaughtering a cow on campus.
The institution said SRC president Zuka Mabhoza and his deputy secretary Zandile Mbuthuma would face disciplinary action for defying a ban on social events by organising a festival last month.
It's alleged the pair also broke into the institution’s auditorium and vandalised it.
The university's Yonela Tukwayo said the suspensions came after the institution conducted its own investigations into the matter.
“We took the decision because, as SRC members who are supposed to be at the forefront of ensuring that rules are enforced at all times, we couldn’t hold back on rules being broken especially by senior people within the student body.”
