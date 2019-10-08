Numsa to fight interim interdict preventing Air Chefs strike
Business
On Monday, he denied a number of allegations previously levelled against him before the very same commission by some political figures.
JOHANNESBURG - Duduzane Zuma is appearing again at the Zondo Commission in Parktown on Tuesday.
LIVE BLOG: I'm not corrupt, I've never taken money from anyone - Duduzane Zuma
#StateCaptureInquiry #DuduzaneZuma says he is not corrupt. RP pic.twitter.com/VD6UvKUbzD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 8, 2019
On Monday, he denied a number of allegations previously levelled against him before the very same commission by some political figures.
WATCH LIVE: Duduzane Zuma back at Zondo commission for second day
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.