Two teenagers killed in Mossel Bay over two days

On Monday, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death at Hillcrest Secondary School.

CAPE TOWN - Two Mossel Bay teenagers have been killed in separate attacks in the area over the past two days.

On Monday, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death at Hillcrest Secondary School. It is alleged the deceased was attacked by three fellow learners, armed with knives.

He sustained multiple stab wounds to his chest; he collapsed on the school premises and died later in hospital.

On Sunday morning, 17-year-old Michaela Booysen was seriously assaulted.

It is believed the attackers tried to rob the girl and her friend.

Mossel Bay Mayor Harry Levendal expressed his concerns following the two teenagers’ deaths.

He pleaded with police to leave no stone unturned in their search for their killers.