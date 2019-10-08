Two teenagers killed in Mossel Bay over two days
On Monday, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death at Hillcrest Secondary School.
CAPE TOWN - Two Mossel Bay teenagers have been killed in separate attacks in the area over the past two days.
On Monday, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death at Hillcrest Secondary School. It is alleged the deceased was attacked by three fellow learners, armed with knives.
He sustained multiple stab wounds to his chest; he collapsed on the school premises and died later in hospital.
On Sunday morning, 17-year-old Michaela Booysen was seriously assaulted.
It is believed the attackers tried to rob the girl and her friend.
Mossel Bay Mayor Harry Levendal expressed his concerns following the two teenagers’ deaths.
He pleaded with police to leave no stone unturned in their search for their killers.
Popular in Local
-
WC ANC wants SA Rugby Union to withdraw Etzebeth from Springboks
-
Dudu Myeni misses court appearance, says she can’t afford to travel
-
Duduzane Zuma expected to wrap up testimony at Zondo Inquiry
-
CARTOON: SuperHelen
-
Exploitation of actors has gone on for too long, says Vatiswa Ndara
-
Dudu Myeni a no-show again in court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.