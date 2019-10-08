Three people killed, two others wounded in Kleinvlei shooting

The incident occurred on Monday night opposite 48 Mars Somerset Heights in Kleinvlei.

CAPE TOWN - Three men were shot dead and two others wounded in an attack in Kleinvlei in Eerste River on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said officers were searching for the perpetrators and that their investigation was continuing.

He said police were investigating the triple murder and attempted murder cases.

“According to reports, police members attended the scene and upon their arrival, they found five victims lying on the ground shot and three of the victims were declared dead on the scene whilst two of them were transported to nearby healthcare facility for medical treatment,” Malo said.

He added that they were urging anyone with information about the attack to contact Kleinvlei police or alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111.