Strive Masiyiwa says like apartheid, corruption can be fought

Zimbabwean-born businessman Strive Masiyiwa delivered the annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture on Monday night at Cape Town’s City Hall on the Arch’s 88th birthday.

FILE: Zimbabwean-born businessman Strive Masiyiwa said although there was adequate legislation to root out corrupt practices, it had not been enforced. Picture: SABC Digital News/youtube.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Zimbabwean-born businessman Strive Masiyiwa has described corruption as a pandemic that most South Africans should be fighting.

He delivered the annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture on Monday night at Cape Town’s City Hall on the Arch’s 88th birthday.

His speech was focused on corruption: “It’s going to take a generational fight, just like we had to take on apartheid and colonialism. This is the pandemic of our time.”

He said although there was adequate legislation to root out corrupt practices, it had not been enforced.

“We have to go the full mile. We must stand up with prosecutions. Those who have been found to have let us down must take the punishment for it.”

Masiyiwa applauded the work of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

On Monday, former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane appeared before the commission.

WATCH: State capture inquiry: Duduzane Zuma hits back at allegations against him

Zuma refuted a number of allegations previously levelled against him before the very same commission by some political figures.

Some of the allegations came from the likes of former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas, who claimed that the Gupta family had, in Duduzane’s presence, offered him R600 million if he agreed to replace Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister.

Even former KZN Hawks head Johan Booysen claimed that the former president’s son misled him as to why he was meeting with the Guptas.

But the businessman took to the stand to defend himself against most of the claims that were presented before him and clarify some of the allegations.

Additional reporting by Mihlali Ntsabo.

