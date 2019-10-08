View all in Latest
Striking CT firefighters to resume overtime shifts after interim deal struck

The agreement was on Tuesday made an order of the Labour Court.

Firefighters and members of Samwu march in Cape Town on 26 September 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Disgruntled firefighters will resume overtime shifts after the City of Cape Town and the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) reached an interim agreement.

The agreement was on Tuesday made an order of the Labour Court.

Last week, firefighters affiliated to Samwu refused to work overtime as they were disputing the pay structure.

They only reported for eight-hour shifts from 8am to 4.30pm.

Mayco member JP Smith: "The union representing the striking firefighters agreed to settle the matter that firefighters would return to work until the matter is finally heard in court. The court has plotted the way forward and I encourage everyone to abide by it."

The city said that the parties would return to court on 29 November where there will be a final ruling.

