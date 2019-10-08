Some EC drought-stricken towns look to Treasury for help

They are hoping relief funding granted during the past financial year will be rolled over to the present financial year.

CAPE TOWN - Several towns in dire straits due to a water crisis in the Eastern Cape are looking to Treasury for rescue.

Drought-stricken Eastern Cape municipalities were granted just over R647 million for emergency water provision.

“It is a variety of things. It could be because new water sources were being looked, drilling of boreholes, transfer of water by tanks from one place to another, whether it be maintenance of infrastructure to be able to let water flow," said Sputnik Ratau, spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation.

But some of the money wasn't spent in the financial year in which it was allocated.

So, affected municipalities had to ask Treasury to roll it over.

They will find out in later in October whether the funds will be available to them.

For the past few months, some towns in the Amathole District Municipality have been dependent on bottled water and tankers.