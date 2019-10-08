Smith, Warner in Australia T20 squad for Sri Lanka, Pakistan series
Australia host Sri Lanka in three T20 internationals starting in Adelaide on 27 October before facing top-ranked Pakistan in three matches next month.
LONDON - Australia on Tuesday named Steve Smith and David Warner in their Twenty20 squad for home series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan as selectors firm up plans for next year’s World Cup on home soil.
Australia host Sri Lanka in three T20 internationals starting in Adelaide on Oct. 27 before facing top-ranked Pakistan in three matches next month.
“It is almost a year to the day until Australia hosts the men’s T20 World Cup and we have selected this squad with that in mind,” selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.
“The squad we have selected is quite role-specific and we believe it gives us the flexibility to thrive in all match conditions.
“We’re delighted to welcome Smith and Warner back ... Steve is a world-class batsman in all formats while Warner is Australia’s highest ever T20I runs-scorer.”
Smith is set to play his first T20 international since 2016 and will look to continue the fine form he has shown since his return from a one-year ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.
The 30-year-old smashed 774 runs in four Ashes tests against England recently as Australia retained the urn.
Warner scored 692 runs in this year’s IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad and 647 runs in the 50-over World Cup in England as Australia reached the semi-finals.
Australia dropped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis while Ashton Turner was preferred ahead of fellow spinner Nathan Lyon. They also included the big-hitting Glenn Maxwell.
The 14-man squad captained by Aaron Finch will travel to Adelaide on Oct. 24 before the first T20 against Sri Lanka.
Australia T20 squad:
Aaron Finch (captain),
Ashton Agar,
Alex Carey,
Pat Cummins,
Glenn Maxwell,
Ben McDermott,
Kane Richardson,
Steve Smith,
Billy Stanlake,
Mitchell Starc,
Ashton Turner,
Andrew Tye,
David Warner,
Adam Zampa.
Popular in Sport
-
WC ANC wants SA Rugby Union to withdraw Etzebeth from Springboks
-
ANALYSIS: World Cup reminds South Africans that sport is still divided
-
Rugby World Cup: Typhoon changes course, heads nearer Tokyo
-
SportsTalk Special – How good is Cheslin Kolbe?
-
The routes to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals - or the plane home
-
NBA head Adam Silver defends response over tweet uproar
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.