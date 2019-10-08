Security guard wounded in attempted robbery at Cresta Shopping Centre

A number of witnesses said that gunmen had entered the store.

JOHANNESBURG - There has been an attempted robbery at the Dion Wired store at the Cresta Shopping Centre.

It's not known whether anything was taken but a security guard was apparently wounded.

This person spoke to 702 a short while ago: "Apparently it's a security guard that's been shot. He's been treated by the amazing doctors at the health works in Cresta downstairs and yes, it was apparently an attempted robbery at Dion Wired."

Another person said that he heard the shots: Two revolver shots were fired and heard and it appears it was at Dion Wired."