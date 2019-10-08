View all in Latest
Security guard wounded in attempted robbery at Cresta Shopping Centre

A number of witnesses said that gunmen had entered the store.

Security personnel secure the area following an attempted robbery at the Dion Wired store at the Cresta Shopping Centre in Johannesburg on 8 October 2019. Picture: Intelligence Bureau SA
Security personnel secure the area following an attempted robbery at the Dion Wired store at the Cresta Shopping Centre in Johannesburg on 8 October 2019. Picture: Intelligence Bureau SA
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - There has been an attempted robbery at the Dion Wired store at the Cresta Shopping Centre.

A number of witnesses said that gunmen had entered the store.

It's not known whether anything was taken but a security guard was apparently wounded.

This person spoke to 702 a short while ago: "Apparently it's a security guard that's been shot. He's been treated by the amazing doctors at the health works in Cresta downstairs and yes, it was apparently an attempted robbery at Dion Wired."

Another person said that he heard the shots: Two revolver shots were fired and heard and it appears it was at Dion Wired."

Timeline

