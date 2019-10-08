Sebokeng school stabbing suspect's dad: The law must take its course

The teenager allegedly stabbed the other boy with a pair of scissors at the Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School on Monday in full view of other pupils.

JOHANNESBURG - The father of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing his classmate in Sebokeng has spoken of his pain and devastation but said he had accepted that the law must take its course.

His father believed it was an accident.

He said he rushed to his son’s school after receiving an emergency call about a fight.

When he got there, there were no paramedics in sight and frantic efforts were under way to save the life of the teenager his son is accused of stabbing.

The man said that while he understood the seriousness of what happened, be believed it was a tragic accident: “This is painful, but the law must take its course because he has done it but it’s very very painful.”

He said even those who witnessed the incident thought the two boys, described as close friends, were playing.

The father said the teenagers grew up together and their families knew each other well.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said his department was reviewing its school safety plan.

COUNSELLING OFFERED

Pupils, including those who witnessed the incident, have been offered counselling.

But the lives of two families in Sebokeng Zone 10 have been torn apart.

One is dealing with the devastating loss of a life tragically cut short, while the other is struggling to come to terms with the implication of a loved one in the crime.

The accused is a 15-year-old boy whose father has described his deep love for soccer and was part of an academy in Joburg.

The heartbroken father said he planned to reach out to the victim’s family on Tuesday to offer words of comfort.

Police are investigating a case of murder.