Schweinsteiger announces retirement, could join Germany set-up

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
Go

Schweinsteiger announces retirement, could join Germany set-up

The 35-year-old former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder has effectively hung up his boots as his current team Chicago Fire team failed to make the MLS play-offs.

FILE: Bastian Schweinsteiger during his days with Bayern Munich. Picture: Facebook.
FILE: Bastian Schweinsteiger during his days with Bayern Munich. Picture: Facebook.
one hour ago

DORTMUND - Bastian Schweinsteiger is welcome to join the Germany coaching staff, national team coach Joachim Loew said Tuesday just hours before the veteran midfielder announced his retirement on Tuesday.

"The time has now come and I will be finishing my active career at the end of the season," Schweinsteiger wrote on Twitter.

"Saying goodbye as an active player makes me feel a little nostalgic, but I am also looking forward to the exciting challenges that await me."

The 35-year-old former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder has effectively hung up his boots as his current team Chicago Fire team failed to make the MLS play-offs.

Shortly before Tuesday's announcement on social media by Schweinsteiger, Loew said the midfielder could join his staff.

"We will always have a place for him," said Loew in Dortmund where Germany are preparing to host Argentina in a friendly on Wednesday.

"I don't know what his plans are," he said, adding "any player who has ever played in the national team, and has the goal of being a coach, is always welcome here to get a taste of what it's like."

Schweinsteiger's former national team-mate Miroslav Klose was briefly part of Loew's coaching staff, as a forwards coach, until last year's World Cup.

Schweinsteiger retired from the national team in 2016 after making 121 appearances.

Loew heaped praise on Schweinsteiger, who helped inspire a 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final despite a cut under his right eye.

"Everyone has a picture of him in their heads: blood-stained in the Maracana (in the 2014 World Cup final), he got up again and again and gave everything.

"He is one of the greatest players in German history," enthused Loew.

"You could always feel his will to win. He was a great player and a great personality."

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA